KEARNEY — Denise Howard, 63, of Callaway died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney from complications with cancer/pnuemonia.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Callaway with the Rev. Thomas Gudipalli officiating.
Inurnment will be later at Fort McPherson National Cemetery Columbarium near Maxwell.
Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Sept. 8, 1956, to James and Hazel (Lloyd) Yocom at Novato, Calif.
She married John Howard on April 22, 1988.
Survivors include her husband, John Howard of Callaway; son, Alexander "Alex" Reed of Casper, Wyo.; daughter, Dorthy Neumiller of Casper; sisters, Patricia "Patty" Yocom of Mokelumne Hill, Calif., Barbara "Barb" Wyatt of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Valerie "Val" Powers of Roanoke, Ind.; brother, Charles "Chuck" Yocom of Catalina, Ariz.; three granddaughters; two grandsons; and four great-grandchildren.