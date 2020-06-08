KEARNEY — Denise Lorraine (Yocom) Howard, 63, of Callaway died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney due to complications from cancer/pneumonia.
A memorial mass is 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Callaway with the Rev. Thomas Gudipalli officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to members of a household who live together may be seated together, but maintain 6 feet of social distance from other parties.
Inurnment will be later at Fort McPherson National Cemetery Columbarium.
Visit www.reynoldslovefuneralhome.com to leave condolences online. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.