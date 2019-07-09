NORTON, Kan. — Denzel Richard Lofgreen, 93, of Norton died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Andbe Home in Norton.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Norton Christian Church with the Rev. Darel Boston officiating. Burial will be at Norton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Wenburg Funeral Home of Beaver City is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Feb. 22, 1926, to Burdge D. and Ada B. (Porter) Lofgreen in Fruita, Colo.
In 1945, he married Ruth Sawyer.
Survivors include his wife; children, Denzel Lofgreen and Jon Lofgreen, both of Norton, Connie Lofgreen of Omaha, Neb., and Craig Lofgreen of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; brother, Volney Lofgreen; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.