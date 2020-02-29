LINCOLN –– Dewaine A. Alcorn, 87, of Lincoln died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. March 7 at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 8300 E. Pointe Road, Lincoln.
There will be no visitation.
Roper and Sons Funeral Services in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church or Alzheimer’s Association, Great Plains Chapter.
