KEARNEY — DeWayne Leroy Olson, 87, of Gibbon died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Gibbon Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Wiles officiating and military honors by Gibbon American Legion Post 310 and the U.S. Air Force Military Honors Team.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Jan. 4, 1932, in Kearney to Gilbert and Mildred (Holl) Olson.
On Dec. 20, 1951, he married LaBerta Power in Gibbon.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Joan Daly of Juniata and Gilberta Eatherton of Gibbon; sons, Darcy of Gibbon and William of Omaha; sister, Phyllis Pedersen of Kearney; 14 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit http://www.hlmkfuneral.com%20 to leave a message or tribute of condolence.