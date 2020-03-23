HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Diana Elizabeth (Layton) Felzien, 72, of Hot Springs Village died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home.
A private burial will be at Minden (Neb.) Cemetery. Craig Funeral Home of Minden is in charge of arrangements.
As spring approaches, and in honor of Diana’s love for seasonal blooms and gardens, the family kindly asks to remember her with a graveside visit. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later time.
A voracious reader, she couldn’t keep her nose out of a good book. She read works of every genre, including multiple sets of encyclopedias, and each book of the Bible. As a result, she was a vicious opponent during a heated game of Trivial Pursuit. She had a natural desire to learn.
Diana was a graduate of Minden High School in 1965 and attended the University of Kansas and Kearney State College. She was a member of many organizations including P.E.O., Eastern Star and the Minden Garden Club.
Along with her husband, Kent, she was a co-owner of Layton Funeral Home. Diana raised her family and resided in Minden until retiring to Hot Springs Village.
Her talents and interests were many; she was an avid gardener, enthusiastic cook, consistent golfer, dedicated community volunteer and fundraiser and a beloved wife, mother, grammy, sister and devoted friend who loved to entertain. Throughout the years, and with Kent by her side, Diana visited several Caribbean islands. Most recently, she traveled with friends, to begin exploring various European regions.
Survivors include daughter, Megan Nelson; son, Christopher Felzien; daughter, Paige Brewer and her husband, David; granddaughters, Elizabeth Nelson and Piper Brewer; grandsons, Graham Nelson, Layton Brewer, Peter Brewer and Samuel Brewer; sisters, Marcy Cochran, Deborah Schwenka and Candace Kimple; and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Kent; and her parents, LaVada Piester and Dean Layton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Jensen Memorial Library, in care of the Kearney County Community Foundation.
