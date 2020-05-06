KEARNEY — Diana Merryman, 34, of Gibbon died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Private family graveside services will be Monday at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
——
Diana was born June 17, 1985, in Henrico, Va., to Del and Susan (DeLesDernier) Lienemann. She received her education in Richmond, Va., graduating from Douglas Southhall Freeman High School. Diana later enlisted in the U.S. Navy. She received a medical discharge during boot camp. She moved to Kearney in December 2004.
On Aug. 5, 2006, Diana married Shawn Merryman in Gibbon. The couple made their home in Gibbon where she enjoyed farming and taking care of her animals. Diana had a passion for horses, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Diana worked at Morris Press, Gibbon American Legion, Buffalo County Jail and, later, Northeast Elementary School. Most recently, Diana was the kitchen manager at Central Elementary School in Kearney.
She was a member of New Life Church in Kearney and the Central Nebraska Liberty Riders.
Survivors include her husband, Shawn Merryman; children, Elaine Merryman and Tanner Merryman; parents, Del and Susan Lienemann, all of Gibbon; brothers, Joseph (Leslie) Lienemann, Bradley (Ann) Lienemann and Jeffery (Jessica) Lienemann, all of Henrico; brother-in-law, Jason Merryman of Elm Creek; mother-in-law, Susan Merrymann of Lincoln; grandmother, Florence Lienemann of Gibbon; grandfather, Elton DeLesDernier of Henrico; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.
Diana was preceded in death by her daughter, Lillian Rose Merryman; grandfather, Darlo Lienemann; and grandmother, Shirley DeLesDernier.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online or send cards/memorials to the family, care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847.