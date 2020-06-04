MESA, Ariz. — Diane K. Peterson Giuliano, 71, of Lincoln, Neb. died Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Mesa.
Diane was born Dec. 28, 1948, in Minden, Neb., to L. Margaret (Hall) Peterson and Richard W. Peterson. She graduated from Minden High School with the class of 1967.
She received her bachelor of arts degree in business education from Kearney State College and received her master’s degree in business administration in 1980.
Diane married David L. Giuliano on Sept. 12, 1987. This union was blessed with a daughter, Gelena.
Diane worked on campus for many years and held various other jobs, including selling insurance, sewing and delivering papers. She taught part time for the University of Nebraska at Kearney, all while battling heath issues most of her life. She was always upbeat and inspiring.
She enjoyed gardening, baking, hosting Christmas parties with “do not eat the fruit” punch. She was an avid Huskers fan as well as Cubs, Bears and the Royals. She and her husband visited several NASCAR venues along with places in Nevada, California, Colorado, Wyoming, Florida, Arkansas and Texas. Sun seeking during the winter found them a more permanent home in Mesa, where she enjoyed floating in the pool and attending many spring training games.
Survivors include her husband David Giuliano; daughter, Gelena; and sister, Sheryl Mortimer of St. Paul.
She was preceded in death by her parents.