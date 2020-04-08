ROSELAND — Diane E Koos, 74, of Roseland died at home Tuesday, April 7, 2020, after a 32-year battle of breast cancer.
Due to the coronavirus, her memorial service and celebration of life will be at a later date.
Craig Funeral Home of Minden is in charge of arrangements.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1945, in Minden to Opal and Wilbur Petersen. Diane lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker and worker in the medical field. All who loved her dearly will never forget her cooking, baking and undying love and caring for others.
Survivors include her husband, Don Koos of Roseland; and her two children, from a previous marriage, Stacey O’Brien (Randal Williams) and Stephanie Sherrerd (Andy Sherrerd); grandchildren, Drew and Max Sherrerd; three brothers, Bill Petersen (Sharon Petersen), Jerry Petersen and Jay Petersen; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Opal and Wilbur Petersen and sister, Jacqueline Petersen.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by AseraCare Hospice in Grand Island.
Memorial donations can be made to the St. Francis Cancer Center in Grand Island.
