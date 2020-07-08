KEARNEY — Diane Lee (Yilk) Snider, 68, of Kearney died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her daughter’s home due to complications of dementia.
Diane was born on June 24, 1952, in Hastings to Anthony “Tony” and Esther (Sorenson) Yilk. Diane was the fourth of eight children, and she reminded you often that there were eight children in her family. She was the first child of the “second family” and the continuation of the girl/boy sequence of children. The family lived across from the Crosier Monastery in Hastings. Diane shared many stories of their adventures on the monastery grounds and friendships with the priests who resided there. Diane attended both parochial and public schools, graduating from Hastings High School in 1970. While at Hastings High her fondest memories were of being part of the Tigerettes Marching Drill Team and acting as captain her senior year.
Diane moved to Kearney in 1970 to attend Kearney State College. While there she obtained the nickname Banjo Butt, which was shortened to Banjo. You could always tell what stage in her life that people had met her because of the name they called her. She loved to tell the story about two little girls who fought over what her name really was.
She married Rodney Snider on Sept. 10, 1976, in Kearney. Though the relationship later ended in divorce, Rod continued to help their daughters care for Diane during her last years.
Diane was employed in various occupations, but enjoyed being self-employed, owning and operating Snider Custodial and later Country Care Gardens. Diane was able to point out many locations she either landscaped or maintained throughout Kearney. She was also known for her many years of working at Glenwood Corner and seasonally at the Cabela’s call center.
While her children were growing up Diane was involved in Extension Club, youth activities at Haven’s Chapel, served as a 4-H leader, was part of the Center School CCO, Center School Board, Master Gardeners and to many other organizations. Being on NTV News multiple times talking about horticulture was one of her favorite experiences. She received her associate’s degree from CCC in Hastings and credited her daughters for helping her study. Later in life, Diane attended ALANON at the Ambry Club. There wasn’t an animal or child that she encountered that she didn’t stop to talk to.
Survivors include her ex-husband, Rod Snider; daughters, Shawna Snider-Alexander and husband, Cody Alexander, and Chrystal Snider and life partner, Greg Mazankowski, all of Kearney; siblings, Mary (David) Donis Perrott of Washington, Tom (Mary) Yilk of Hastings, Mike (Molly) Yilk of Nevada, Nancy Yilk of California and Jack (Sandy) Yilk of Wood River; brother-in-law Charles (Leona) Snider of York; sister-in-law, Vickie (Steve) VanPelt of Archer; any many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert “Bob” Yilk; and sister, Patricia “Pat” Horacek.
