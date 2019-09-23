HOLDREGE — Dianne E. (Noble) Brown, 76, of Holdrege died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. CDT Wednesday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery south of Maxwell with the Rev. Erin Dunlavy officiating.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday with the family present 6-7:30 p.m. at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
She was born Dec. 14, 1942, in Bertrand to Elmer and Myrtle J. (Witters) Upthagrove.
In 1959, she married Leo M. Noble
She married Donald E. “Don” Brown. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Jay Noble of Sidney, Marcus Noble of Omaha, Arlene Didier of Chadron and Ted Noble of Holdrege; sister, Geraldine Heitman; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.