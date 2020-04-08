LINCOLN — Richard "Dick" L. Hoffman, 86, of Lincoln died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lincoln.
A private graveside service and burial will be today at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Thedford with the Rev. Ron Masten officiating. Arnold Funeral Home will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska social distancing guidelines. No more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Make your decision whether to attend a viewing based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
Dick was born Nov. 23, 1933, in Omaha to Emil and Pearl (Lundberg) Hoffman.
On Aug. 9, 1959, he married Eileen Wanda Trueman in Sumner. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his daughter, Cheryl Lindner of Lincoln; son, Mark Hoffman of Philadelphia; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Lincoln resident, 86
