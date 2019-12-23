MINDEN — Dick Eugene Hoskins, 84, of Minden died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Kearney County Health Services in Minden.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at First Christian Church in Minden. Burial will follow at Minden Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden with the family present.
——
Dick was born to Loren H. and Avis T. Hoskins on Feb. 1, 1935, in Guide Rock, where he attended and graduated school.
He met Geraldine Ricker of Holstein, and they were married on Nov. 7, 1954.
They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Three children were born to this union, Anita Jean (Kevin Manion), both losing their lives at age 26 in a house fire; Richard Lee (Ayla), of Florida; and Steven Eugene (Julia Anderson) of the Minden area.
Dick was a meat cutter by trade, and learned at the Safeway store in Superior.
In 1960, the family moved to Minden and Dick managed the meat department at the “new” Mason’s Market.
He also owned and operated Dick’s Locker and Processing Plant in Minden. Later, he managed the meat department at the Jack and Jill in Minden.
After retirement, Dick enjoyed refinishing and selling antiques.
He loved the outdoors, his dog Peanut, fishing and picnicking with friends, but his pride and joy were his wife, kids and grandchildren. He always considered himself lucky to have the family he did.
Dick had one grandson, Dicky; and seven granddaughters, Brittany, Samantha, Matty, Cydney, Laura, Lisa and Linda. He had several great-grandchildren. Dick had six siblings who he was close to throughout his life: Barbara Bright (deceased), Ted Hoskins, Carol Whittington, Mary Ellen Schneider, all of Oregon, Donald Hoskins of Florida and Vikki White of Kansas.
Memorials in Dick’s honor are kindly suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Tributes of memory can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.