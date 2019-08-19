LOOMIS — Richard Maurice “Dick” Larsen, 84, of Loomis died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Nora Mendyk officiating. Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery near Holdrege with military honors by Martin-Horn American Legion Post 66 in conjunction with the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team.
Memorial book signing will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present 6-7:30 p.m.
He was born July 22, 1935, in Oxford to Maurice and Edna (Bergsten) Larsen.
On Aug. 29, 1961, he married Janet Sprague in Phillipsburg, Kan.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Kristi Larsen of Lincoln, Vicki Robinson of Peru, Iowa, and Heidi Rademaker of Loomis; sisters, Delores Leff and Gwen Anderson; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.