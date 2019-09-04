LEXINGTON — H.R. “Dick” Sellin, 101, of Lexington died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with the Revs. Rob Kuefner and Bill Ohlmann officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery near Lexington.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
He was born Sept. 9, 1917, in Pierce County to Richard and Augusta Sellin.
On April 30, 1944, he married Betty Rohde in Carroll. She died May 24, 2017.
Survivors include his children, Gordon Sellin, Rick Sellin and Judy Lauby, all of Lexington, Pat Gayman of Pine, Ariz., and Jan Widick of Farnam; 12 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.