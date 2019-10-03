KEARNEY — Dolores R. Bennett, 84, of Kearney, formerly of Oxford, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Luke’s Good Samaritan Village.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
