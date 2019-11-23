LINCOLN — Dolores L. Slocum, 93, of Litchfield died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Lincoln.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Litchfield Christian Church with the Rev. Stacey Erstrom officiating. Burial will be at Litchfield Cemetery.
There will be no visitation. Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.
——
Dolores Lorraine Slocum was born May 25, 1926, in St. Cloud, Minn., to Frank and Anna Owens. She grew up in St. Cloud where she attended school and later worked.
She married Eugene Slocum on Sept. 8, 1943, in St. Cloud. In 1975 they moved to Litchfield.
She loved babysitting, sewing and quilting. She was active in the Methodist Church. She wrote the Litchfield news for the Ravenna News and Sherman County Times for many years.
Survivors include her son, Bruce (Susan) Slocum of Litchfield; daughters, Faye (Bob) Wellman of Litchfield and Tracy (Shane) Farritor of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, David Owens of Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, six brothers and four sisters.
Memorials are suggested to the Litchfield United Methodist Church and the Litchfield Christian Church.