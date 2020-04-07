RAVENNA — Donald Frey, 71, of Kearney died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Ravenna Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.
Private graveside service will be Monday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell with military honors provided by the Nebraska National Guard Honors Team.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Donald E. Frey was born Aug. 17, 1948, in Pomona, Calif., to Jim and Helena (Middleton) Frey. He was raised in Beaver City where he attended Beaver City High School, graduating with the class of 1966.
In January 1969, Don entered the U.S. Army, where he was trained as a paratrooper. He was honorably discharged in January 1973. Don returned home where he owned and operated Frey’s Framing and Finish. He was an avid fisherman and always loved the time he spent with his family.
Survivors include his son, Lucas (Meghann) Frey of Kearney; grandsons, Cayden, Quintin, Brennen and Sullivan Frey, all of Kearney; mother of his son, Karen Frey of Kearney; sisters, Barb (Roger) Powell of Beaver City, Nancy (Dave) Brown of Beaver City and Carol (Dave) Crecelius of Hastings; and his dogs, Hunter and Callie.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Brenda Martin.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Cards/memorials may be sent to the family in care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847.
