ELM CREEK — Donald L. Hasbrouck, 68, of Elm Creek died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at his home.
A celebration of life will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
——
Donald LeeRoy Hasbrouck was born March 22, 1951, in Kearney, to George and Arlene (Zimbelmann) Hasbrouck.
He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and collecting model trains. He was a jack of all trades and loved making things with his hands.
He cherished time spent with his family. Donald will be remembered for his sense of humor and as a loving and caring man.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; son, Donnie Hasbrouck; brother, Lawrence Blattel; and sisters, Jackie Hart, Evelyn Doyle and Linda Hasbrouck.
Survivors include his loving life partner, Kathy Baggerly of Elm Creek; daughter, Jodieann (Kelly) Kathrineberg of Salina, Kan.; step-daughter, Tiffany (Willie) McIntyre of Omaha; step-son, Michael Baggerly of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; daughter-in-law, Brandy Hasbrouck of Elm Creek; grandchildren, J.D. Kathrineberg, Trisiti (Justin) Kepler, Travis Hasbrouck, Tranessa Hasbrouck, Devon Hasbrouck, Sha-Niah Donaldson, Malik McIntyre and Malachi McIntyre; brother, Frank Blattel of Sacramento, Calif.; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
