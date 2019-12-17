NORFOLK — Donald McKelvey, 81, of Leigh, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Leigh with the Rev. Samantha Nichols officiating. Lunch will follow services at the Leigh Fairgrounds. A memorial service and committal will be at a later date in Cozad.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church.
——
He was born Dec. 7, 1938, in Cozad to Ted and Ada (Smith) McKelvey. He graduated from Cozad High School in 1957. On Dec. 28, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Potter, at the Church of God in Cozad. They lived in Cozad until 1987, when they moved to Leigh. Don was co-owner of F&S Sausage Co. in Cozad. His sausage products were sold all over Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Kansas. If you had hot dogs at any school system in south-central Nebraska, it was probably Don’s F&S Wieners. He made state and national award-winning sausage products for more than 60 years.
He also volunteered for 30 years on the Cozad Fire Department and was its secretary/treasurer. In Leigh, he co-owned and operated Steve’s Market and continued making sausage. Don was a past member of the Parkview Methodist Church in Cozad and currently belonged to St. John’s Lutheran in Leigh.
Don was fortunate to live in two great communities that he called home. His strong work ethic, kind heart and generous personality made him a special friend to just about everyone who met him. One of his greatest joys was being a grandpa and great-grandpa to both Steve and Scott’s families.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of Leigh; two sons, Steve (Jan) McKelvey of Leigh and Scott (Miechelle) McKelvey of Kearney; one brother, Keith (Luetta) McKelvey of Cozad; grandchildren; Hayden McKelvey (Kristina), Haylee McKelvey (fiancé Jordan Gustafson), Karlee McKelvey and Collin McKelvey; one great-grandchild, Graham McKelvey; and several beloved nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested in care of the family for future designation. Kracl-Leigh Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.