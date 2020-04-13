LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Donald Eugene Munson, 83, of Lakeville, formerly of Kearney, Neb., died Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A private family service will be held in the future.
Gill Brothers Funeral Home in Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.
——
Don was born on June 14, 1936, in Kearney. He grew up in Kearney, attending high school and college there.
He married Darlene Cepel in 1957. He operated Kearney Radiator Works until 1959, when he joined Northwestern Public Service Co. His career with NWPS took the family to Webster, S.D., and then Huron, S.D., where he retired as a rate analyst in 1995. He and Darlene moved to Bloomington, Minn., in 2001.
Don enjoyed working with his hands and he could fix almost anything. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and music — but most of all, he enjoyed his family. His favorite times were those spent with loved ones.
Survivors include daughter, Michelle Munson (Charles Thorne), Lakeville, Minn.; son, Matthew (Brenda) Munson, Eagle Creek, Ore.; grandchildren, Nikolas (Saritha) Munson, Estacada, Ore., and Shannon (David) Markley, Delavan, Wis.; sister, Carol (Jim) Ellenwood, Kearney; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by wife, Darlene; and parents, Eugene and Helen Munson.
In lieu of memorials or flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
