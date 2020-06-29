KEARNEY — Donald D. Sturgeon, 87, of Kearney, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home. We will observe the current directed health mandates in place for social gatherings. A graveside memorial service will take place at the Sturgeon Cemetery in English, Ind., at a later date.
Donald was born Feb. 5, 1933, to William E. and Stella (McDaniel) Sturgeon in English. He served in the U.S. Army from April 1953 to March 1955.
He married Thelma L. Garringer on May 13, 1961, in Bellevue where they made their home and he owned a concrete construction company. They had three children. They later divorced and he moved to Elm Creek. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.
Survivors include the mother of his children, Thelma Sturgeon of Bellevue; daughters, Donna (Kent) Trampe of Amherst and Stella (James) Harnden of Bellevue; son, Robert (Donna) Sturgeon of Stockton, Mo.; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kassie Harnden and her daughter Elizabeth Phillips, Kyle Harnden and his daughter Addison, Carly (Colton) Spearman and their daughter Elise, Jared Sturgeon and Josh Sturgeon; a sister, Edith (Aven) Eastridge of Corydon, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and five sisters.
