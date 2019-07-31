BROKEN BOW — Doneta D. Simonton, 86, of Broken Bow died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Broken Bow United Methodist Church with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Purdum Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow.
She was born Oct. 14, 1932, to Gale and Marie (McCullough) Keys.
On Sept. 10, 1950, she married Paul E. Simonton at Purdum. He died in August 2007.
Survivors include her children, Paul “Gene” of Tryon, Cathy Joy of Norfolk and Gary of Granbury, Texas; brother, Dewey Keys of Hershey; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.