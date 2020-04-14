MINDEN — Donna Mae Dyke, 79, of Minden died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home.
Due to current health restrictions from the COVID pandemic, a celebration of life will be held later with inurnment at the Minden Cemetery alongside her son, John and grandson, Robert.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Donna was born on July 4, 1940 in Minden, to Elmer and Dorothy (Heinrich) Davidson. She grew up in the Norman area and attended school in Minden, graduating with the Minden High School class of 1958.
Donna was blessed with three children: John, Jerry, and Jolene.
Donna worked for nearly 40 years in human resources for Kearney County Health Services. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith. Donna enjoyed bowling and was a member of many leagues over the years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Above all else, she was known for being a loving caregiver.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Dyke of Minden; daughter, Jolene Jenner, of Minden; granddaughter, Sarah (Jenner) and husband Jacob Brandt of Kearney; great-grandson, Anthony Brant; as well as many extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patsy Moreau; son, John Dyke; and grandson, Robert Jenner.
Memorials in Donna’s honor are kindly suggested to the Kearney County Fair Board or to the Osco Cemetery.
