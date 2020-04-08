KEARNEY — Doris J. Fitzgerald, 97, of Kearney, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Cremation was chosen and memorial services will be at a later date. Cards may be mailed to Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Kearney in care of Doris Fitzgerald Family, 2421 Ave. A, Kearney, NE 68847.
Doris, the daughter of John Schmitz and Josephine Veremulen, was born May 13, 1922, in Riverdale. She was the third of five children. She attended rural grade schools in Buffalo County. Upon graduation she moved for a period of time to California, working at California Presbyterian Hospital, and at an aircraft factory in Los Angeles assembling cockpit controls. She returned to Nebraska in 1946.
On Feb. 12, 1947, she married Michael Fitzgerald of Elm Creek at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. She raised three children, Robert, Barbara and James. She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital as an OBGYN, being trained by the Catholic nuns. She was active with Altar Society, American Legion, VFW, Elks and the Eagles Club.
Survivors include her sons, Robert Fitzgerald and James Fitzgerald, both of Kearney; daughter, Barbara (Tim) Schepers of Lincoln; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael; brothers, Don Schmitz and Raymond Schmitz; sisters, Helen Evans and Jean McCarthy and their spouses.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.