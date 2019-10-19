BROKEN BOW — Doris P Zoerb, 100, of Kearney died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Berean Bible Church City Campus in Broken Bow with the Rev. Irv Jennings officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday at the church.
Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Feb. 2, 1919, in Arnold to Fletcher and Leana Turley.
Her husband Marvin preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son, Gary Zoerb of Arnold, two grandsons; 13 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.