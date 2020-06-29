FARWELL — Dorothy M. Bogus, 80, of Farwell, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home.
Private family Mass of Christian burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Farwell. The Revs. Rayappa Konka and Tom Ryan will concelebrate the service. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery near Farwell.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The family will not greet friends inside the church but will be outside in front of the church for a drive by from 5-7 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
All CDC guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing and wearing face masks to the visitation and rosary.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy was born on April 6, 1940, at Dwight to Frank M. and Mary T. (Crha) Jindra.
She married David L. Bogus on June 3, 1959, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Central City. He preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 2019.
Survivors include her children, Linda Wells of Elba, Bob Bogus of Dannebrog, James Bogus of St. Paul, Carolyn Kuta of St. Libory, Deborah Ziola of Phillips, Ronald Bogus of Elm Creek, Theresa Brandt of Grand Island and Kathleen Stoltenberg of Kearney; brother, Joseph Jindra of Tacoma, Wash.; 14 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.