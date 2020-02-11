BROKEN BOW — Dorothy Mae Manning, 92, of Broken Bow died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will be in Broken Bow Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary with family greeting 5-7 p.m.
Survivors include her son, Les Manning of Broken Bow; daughter, Sonya Chilewski of Cairo; sister, Ella Cross of Medford, Ore.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.