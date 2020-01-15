GRAND ISLAND — Dorothy M. Meyer, 94, of Grand Island, formerly of rural Ravenna, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Cairo United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Trudy Kenyon-Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cairo.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Cairo United Methodist Church.
Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island is in charge of arrangements.
——
Dorothy Urbanek was born Aug. 9, 1925, in Ravenna where she grew up and graduated with the class of 1943. After graduation she moved to Grand Island where she worked at the telephone office for four years.
On Sept. 17, 1946, Dorothy was united in marriage to Everett Meyer in Ravenna. The couple lived on a rural farm near Ravenna where they enjoyed their married life together and raised their family.
Dorothy was a member of the Senior Citizens Group in Cairo. She also enjoyed watching birds, working in her flower garden, playing cards, baking sugar cookies and kolaches, watching the Chicago Cubs and spending time with family and friends.
After her husband’s passing, Dorothy moved to Primrose Retirement Home in Grand Island, where she enjoyed the many activities offered and created new friendships.
Dorothy is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Diane Meyer of Cairo, and Larry and Barb Meyer of Riverdale; grandchildren, Jeff Meyer of Riverdale, Sherry Meyer of Houston, Wendy and husband Cory Schmidt of Wood River, and Angela and husband Willy Foster of Osceola; great grandchildren, Grace Schmidt, Bailey and husband Lucas Foster, and Josh Peterson; six step-great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Alvin Meyer of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Clara Urbanek; her husband, Everett; infant brother, Leonard Urbanek; and sisters, Betty Urbanek and Eleanora Hankins.
Memorials are suggested to the Cairo Fire Department or American Red Cross.
Condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com .