KEARNEY — Dorothy Pauline Pollock, 96, formerly of Neligh, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Dorothy was born July 26, 1923, to Troy and Pauline (Gottschal) Van Winkle, at her parents’ farm home near Blue Springs. She attended rural grade school in Gage County. In 1937, her family moved to a farm near Silver Creek, where she graduated in 1940. She began her working career as a bookkeeper for Chicago Lumber Co. in Silver Creek and was later transferred to Norfolk. In 1943, she moved to Neligh and was employed at Contois Motor Co.
On Nov. 15, 1947, she married Donald Pollock at the Methodist Church in Silver Creek. From 1951 to 1970, Dorothy was a stay-at-home mother. In 1970, she began work at Reinke’s Service and continued for eight years until her retirement. Dorothy was a member of the United Methodist Church for more than 70 years. She was very active teaching Sunday and Bible school, leading the ladies Circle group, and preparing meals for large gatherings. She also served as president of the ladies VFW Auxiliary, a leader of Brownie Girl Scouts, and a Cub Scout den mother.
Don and Dorothy had many great memories surrounding raising their children, and were proud that all three graduated from UNL. They especially enjoyed spending time with family, inviting friends into their home, playing cards, picnics and vacations. They were blessed with many special friends and remained very active throughout their lives in Neligh.
Survivors include two sons, Roger (Gail) Pollock of Morton, Ill., and Ralph Pollock of Topeka, Kan.; daughter, Marilyn (Mark) Debban of Kearney; six grandchildren, Bryce, Stephanie, Troy, Emily, Blair and Sarah; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents, Troy and Pauline Van Winkle; two brothers, Lorraine “Buss” and George Van Winkle; and sister, Mabel Andrews
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church in Neligh (205 E. Fifth St., Neligh, NE 68756) or Alzheimer’s Research Foundation (3152 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, FL 34655). Condolences can be sent to Mrs. Mark Debban, 2015 W. 35th St., Kearney, NE 68847.
