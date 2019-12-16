BROKEN BOW — Dorothy E. Porter, 90, of Broken Bow died Friday Dec. 13, 2019, at Brookstone View in Broken Bow.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will be at Broken Bow Cemetery.
Visitation will be today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with family present 5-7 p.m.
She was born Dec. 12, 1929, in Lexington to Calvin and Garnet (McDonald) Perry.
On May 18, 1954, she married William “Bill” Porter. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include four sons, Dennis Porter of Lancaster, Calif., Mike Porter of Sunland, Calif., Craig Porter of Santa Clarita, Calif., and Mark Porter of Broken Bow; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Donna Upthagrove of Bertrand.