SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio — Douglas Robert “Doug” Nutter, 76, of Sagamore Hills, died due to heart problems Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Ohio.
He passed away where his son, Brian, and family live.
Doug was born in Kearney, Neb., March 21, 1943. He attended school at District 8 at Gibbon, Neb., and in Columbus, Texas, where the family moved because of Doug’s health. He later attended San Marcos Military Academy in Texas, which he really enjoyed and respected.
He graduated from Kearney High School and the University of Nebraska at Kearney. After receiving his degree, he taught a variety of industrial arts classes at Kearney Junior High School and then pursued other areas of interest.
Doug married Dorothy Vopat, and they had two children, Brian and Deborah.
Survivors include ex-wife, Dorothy; son, Brian and his wife, Shilili, and children, Van and Vitesse; daughter, Deborah Nelson and her husband, Brian; along with nieces, nephews and many friends and acquaintances.
Doug had a variety of interests. He enjoyed meeting and talking with people with similar interests like Studebakers, car restoration, education and politics. He frequently wrote articles for publication in newspapers on topics about which he was passionate. He was creative and liked to draw. He designed projects for his college major classes and liked learning new skills. He especially liked to design and build woodworking projects.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, William and Susie Nutter; and two brothers, William Robert and Gene Douglas.