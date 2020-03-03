COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Douglas M. Thunberg, 68, of Colorado Springs died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Colorado Springs.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. March 14 at Sunnyside Christian Church in Colorado Springs.
Doug, beloved brother and friend, passed away in Colorado Springs on Feb. 6 to find eternal peace.
He was born Sept. 20, 1951, in Kearney, Neb. He graduated from Kearney High School in 1969 and from the University of Nebraska, and worked at the Nebraska Department of Roads in Lincoln in the materials research chemistry lab until his tragic bicycle accident in 1980 that resulted in a traumatic brain injury (TBI).
Despite the physical difficulties caused by his TBI, he continued to participate in community activities, painting and outdoor adventures for the disabled. He remained a strong, friendly, resilient and deeply faithful servant to the Lord to the end. His smile, humor and kindness will be sorely missed.
Doug is survived by his brother, Larry (Deborah) Thunberg; sister, Lisa (Troy) Rice; and niece, Sophie Thunberg.
Doug was preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Lynn (Griffis) Thunberg.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial donations to Sunnyside Christian Church online at: https://www.sunnysidechristian.com .