ST. LOUIS — Andre A. “Dre” Mitchell, 32, of Kearney, Neb., died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in St. Louis.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at New Life Church in Kearney with the Rev. Nate Krizek officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and one hour before services Tuesday at the church.
He died unexpectedly early on Tuesday while on vacation.
He was born in St. Louis, the only son of Clayton Allen Mitchell and the late Denise Randolph.
Dre loved his family and friends. He was loyal, honest and generous. He was Lacy’s rock and protector. He enjoyed X-Box, basketball, football, tumbling for the kids, “The Simpsons,” Rick and Morty, to name a few.
He had a remarkable ability to quote movies and “one-liners.” He will be forever missed for the love and joy he shared in his short time with us.
Dre was the beloved husband of Lacy R. Mitchell (nee Molina); cherished father of Isabella Molina, Able Molina, Brooklyn Mitchell, Maurice Mitchell, Aiyana Mitchell and Ezekiel Mitchell; dear son of Clayton Mitchell and the late Denise Randolph; dear grandson of Al Randolph, who helped raise him, and Rita Mitchell; dearest brother of Onyee Carter; dear nephew of Charlotte Jung and Eldridge Mitchell; dear son-in-law of Fred and Mary Molina; dear brother-in-law of Justin (Cecilia) Molina and Manuel (Gina) Molina; dear uncle of Justin, Seith, Isaac, Olivia, Adreyan, Jadynn and Oaklyn; and a dear nephew, cousin and friend.
Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute, memory or condolence.
