Duane Lenz

LINCOLN — Duane W. Lenz, 95, of Lincoln died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Lincoln.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private family inurnment was held.
Duane was born March 25, 1925, in Elmwood to Walter H. and Annette C. (Eikerman) Lenz.
Duane was a graduate of Eustis High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Westmar University in Le Mars, Iowa, and his master’s from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Ill. During his seminary he served a church in Gillingham, Wis.
Duane served at United Methodist Churches in Crofton, De Bois, Orchard, Kearney (Faith), Aurora, Sidney, Lincoln (Warren) and Southeast Nebraska District superintendent. He retired in 1991, after 47 years in the ministry.
Duane served on multiple church boards and committees. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, former member of Northeast Kiwanis, Cornhusker Kiwanis and Senior Community Chorus.
Duane was creative, caring, loving and kind. He had many hobbies such as wood carving and stained glass before and after retirement.
Surviving family members include his wife of 72 years, Lucile Deike Lenz; children, Nancy (Jack) Armitage of Omaha, David (Patty) Lenz of Kearney, Steven (Anne) Lenz of Lincoln and Barbara Lenz of Omaha; grandchildren, Jeff (Carol) Armitage, Julie Armitage (Justin) Koehler, Derrick (Lea) Lenz, Stuart (Shannon) Lenz, Daniel (Karen) Lenz, Nathan (Kate) Lenz, Marisha Lenz (Tony) Dang, Jeremy (Megan) Lenz and Tyler (Erica) Lenz; stepgrandchildren, Matthew (Hayley), Stephanie (Roger), Jaime (Keith), and Samantha; proud great-grandfather to 27 children; sister, Marilyn Lenz Krause of Hurst, Texas; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Lenz of Hurst and Janice Deike of Wahpeton, N.D.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carroll Lenz of Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Crystal Graham of Hurst; and daughter-in-law, LeAnne Lenz of Kearney.
Memorials may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church at www.trinitylincoln.org, Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org or Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.