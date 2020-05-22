RUSKIN — Duane J. Schroeder, 84, of Ruskin died Monday May 18, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services for immediate family are 11 a.m. Saturday at Washington County Cemetery near Byron, with family and friends meeting at The Acreage Steakhouse in Hubbell from noon to 2 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home of Superior is in charge of arrangements.
He was born April 13, 1936, in Wynot to Ignatious (Iggy) and Ida (Pinkleman) Schroeder.
Survivors include siblings, Laverne of Norfolk, JoAnn Driver of Wynot, Lucille Foster of South Sioux City and Mark of Redding, Calif.; sister, Darlene Olson of Viking, Minn.; children, Lance of Siloam Springs, Ark., Darin Schroeder of Siloam Springs, Kim Schroeder of Grand Island, Sara Mertens of Nelson, Pam Bower of Nelson and Kris Holcomb of Nelson; 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.