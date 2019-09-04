McCOOK — Duane Kenneth (Barney) Voss, 67, of Cambridge died Saturday, Sept. 1, 2019, at McCook Community Hospital.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe. Private family inurnment will be later.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Cremation was chosen.
He was born Nov. 29, 1951, in McCook to Elmer D. and Lois A. (Weatherwax) Voss.
On Sept. 14, 1973, he married Carla Schievelbein.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Dixie Sickels of Cambridge; son, Mitchell of Avoca, Iowa; sister, Judy Schroeder of Arapahoe; brother, Larry Voss of Cambridge; and six grandchildren.