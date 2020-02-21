LEXINGTON — Arthur “Dwayne” Underwood Sr., 62, of rural Lexington died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Lexington Regional Health Center.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with the Rev. Rob Kuefner officiating. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
He was born June 9, 1957, in Lexington to William Sr. and Doris Jean (Read) Underwood.
He married Elsie Barta on Jan. 1, 1994, in Lexington.
Survivors include his wife, Elsie of Lexington; sons, Justin Underwood of Lexington, Jeramy Underwood of Lexington, and J.R. Underwood of Overton; brothers, William Jr. of Johnson Lake, John of Azel, Texas, Kenny of Holdrege, Jim of Lexington, Rod of Lexington, and Jerry Underwood of Dewitt; and seven grandchildren.