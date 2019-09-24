KEARNEY — Edward B. “Ed” Anderson, 83, of Kearney died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating. Inurnment will be at Kearney Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 52 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Honors Team.
The family will be present 5-7 p.m. Thursday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
——
Edward Burton Anderson was born to Edward L. and Bertha (Raddatz) Anderson on Jan. 23, 1936, in Sterling, Colo. He passed from this life after a 20-year battle with cancer on Sept. 20, 2019.
When Ed was 5 years old the family moved to Sidney where Ed grew up. In May 1953, at age 17, he joined the U.S. Army to start a 22-year career with assignments in Germany, France, Korea and two tours to Vietnam as well as several assignments in the U.S., mainly in the Midwest. His last duty assignment was with the ROTC at then-Kearney State College.
Upon retirement from the Army, Ed started his own upholstery business which he called Edmar Upholstery. After operating this business for a couple of years, he went to work for Baldwin Manufacturing for another 22-year career as supervisor of various departments.
On Oct. 28, 1960, Ed married Joyce Wright of Cheyenne, Wyo. To this marriage two sons were born, Edward Jr. and Joseph. The marriage ended in divorce.
On April, 13, 1968, Edward married Mardith Robbins of Oakland. To this marriage one daughter, Denise, was born.
Ed spent his retirement years after leaving Baldwin caring for his wife, doing various woodworking projects and maintaining his home at the site off the old cottonmill. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Kearney and the Friendship Class.
Ed was a supporter of Storm hockey. From “day one” he was a season ticket holder and Booster Club member. One of his joys was making player buttons and cheering on the team, home and away. He traveled to many away games and hosted three players.
As his health declined, Ed spent his time reading, watching TV, playing with his dogs, which were his constant companions, and watching Storm hockey.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mardi of Kearney; sons, Ed Jr. (Doreen) of Hayden, Colo., and Joe (Cheryl) of Tampa, Fla.; daughter, Denise (Jerry) Stark of Kearney; sister, Judy Hartman of Wenatchee, Wash.; grandsons, Jon (Kelli) of Phoenix, Logan (Alyssa) of Atlanta, Ga., Nathan (MacKenzie) of Springfield, Mo., and Hayden (Samantha) of Homestead, Fla.; stepgrandchildren, Jon (Hannah), Nancy and Andrea Stark, all of Kearney; one great-grandson; four great-granddaughters; and two stepgreat-granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty, Joyce and Vivian; and grandson, Shalako.
Memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity or Kearney First United Methodist Church.
