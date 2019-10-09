KEARNEY — Edward “Ed” Chramosta Jr., 74, of Ravenna died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna with the Rev. Richard Piontkowski officiating. Burial will be at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery southeast of Ravenna.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with rosary at 7 p.m.
Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.
——
Edward Chramosta was born March 13, 1945, on the farm near Gibbon to Edward and Margaret (Kriha) Chramosta. He grew up in Ravenna and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1963 and graduated from Kearney State College in 1967.
He married Karen Vandewalle on July 8, 1967, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna. The couple lived in Hordville and Arthur before returning to Ravenna.
Ed worked as a teacher, coach and farmer. He was also employed by Fisher Insurance Agency and H&R Block in Ravenna.
He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and served on the parish council. He served on the Good Samaritan Board, St. Wenceslaus Cemetery Board, the Grand Manor Board, and loved delivering meals for the Senior Center.
Ed enjoyed golfing and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He attended all of his daughters’ and grandkids’ activities and was their biggest fan. His Catholic faith was an important part of his life. His family and friends were special to him and he was always willing to help out whenever he was needed.
Survivors include his wife, Karen of Ravenna; daughters, Carla (Jim) Nesci of Omaha and Candie (Tony) Jones of Omaha; three grandchildren, Cassandra and Caressa Jones and Hunter Hawley; sisters, Delores (Allyn) Eaves of Apple Valley, Minn., and Dorothy (Jim) Klemme of Green Valley, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Judy Peterson of Omaha; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.