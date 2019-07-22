RAVENNA — Lloyd “Ed” Melton, 80, of Ravenna died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Good Samaritan Center in Ravenna.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Congregational Church in Ravenna with the Rev. Jeff Zinnel officiating. Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.
——
Ed was born to Lloyd and Bess Melton on May 20, 1939, on the farm just west of Ravenna. After graduating from Ravenna High School in 1957, Ed attended and graduated from Doane College with a degree in business. Ed then served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Europe.
On Jan. 17, 1971, Ed was united in marriage to Jeanene Rathjen in Ravenna. Ed and Jeanene made their home on the farm west of Ravenna and had two children, Charles and Kathryn.
Ed worked for the United States Postal Service for over 35 years, the last several of those as the “postman” for the city of Ravenna.
In his spare time Ed loved to garden, growing a variety of vegetables. He would many times plant way more than the family could use, which led him to give away a good portion of his harvest.
Another of Ed’s delights in his later years was his grandchildren. He loved to spend time with them and watch them participate in a variety of activities. He also had the blessing of knowing that he would have a fourth grandchild later this year.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanene; son, Charles (Andrea) Melton; daughter, Kathryn (Darby) Ellestad; grandchildren, Gabriel, Elizabeth, Emma and “baby sister Ellestad”; and sister, Lois Bynum of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dorothy Zinnel.
Memorials will be designated later.