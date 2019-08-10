OMAHA — Edward R. “Ed” Wilson, 82, of Kearney died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Memorial services will be a 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek with the Rev. Alexander Borzych officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Aug. 19 at the church with a wake service at 6 p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
