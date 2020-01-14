HOLDREGE — Edith Ann Sims, 95, of Holdrege, formerly of Huntley, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Huntley United Methodist Church in Huntley with the Rev. Jean Clayton officiating. Interment will follow at the Alma Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, with the family greeting 6-7:30 p.m. at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
——
Edith Ann was born Oct. 1, 1924, on the family farm north of Alma in Harlan County, the youngest of three daughters of Edwin A. and Amanda C. (Nelson) Larson.
She received her education from Huntley Public School, where she graduated from Huntley High School with the class of 1942.
Following her education, Edith Ann was employed by the Orleans Equity Creamery as a secretary. She later accepted a position at the Brewster Medical Clinic in Holdrege as the administrative secretary.
On June 1, 1947, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Virgil Lee Sims, at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege. To this union three daughters were born: Rita Jean, Kathryn Anne and Cynthia Lee. The couple made their home on the family farm west of Huntley.
During this time in her life, Edith Ann focused her efforts as a homemaker, mother and farmwife. She enjoyed serving harvest meals to the men in the field and would assist on the farm in any way helpful. She was involved throughout the years as a 4-H leader; belonged to the DDD Card Club for many years; was employed and also gathered the Huntley news for the KUVR radio station in Holdrege; and sang in the Harlan County Barbershop Chorus.
Virgil and Edith Ann moved off the farm and into Holdrege in 1987.
On Nov. 7, 2016, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Virgil after nearly 70 years of marriage.
She was a devoted member of the Huntley United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities that included: teaching Bible school and Sunday school; singing in the church choir; and was active with the United Methodist Women.
Edith Ann was proud of her Swedish heritage. Remaining in contact with her Swedish relatives was important to her during her entire life.
She was an accomplished seamstress, loved to listen to music and enjoyed playing piano. She and Virgil also loved to attend dances together; a memorable occasion was taking their daughters to Clarinda, Iowa, to attend a Glenn Miller Band festival together. After retirement they traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad.
When grandchildren came along, she and Virgil thoroughly enjoyed attending their activities.
Edith Ann leaves to celebrate her life her three daughters, Rita and husband Brad Skiles of Huntley, Kathy and husband Dale Dobesh of Ansley and Cindy and husband Vince Pille of Ashland; nine grandchildren, Mark and wife Nicol Skiles, Brent and wife Amanda Skiles, Andrea Skiles-Nitchie and husband, Jason Nitchie, Anne and husband Thomas McCaslin, Julia and husband Alex Bauer, Janae and husband Jim Robinson, Celeste Pille, Grant Pille, and Gretchen Pille; 15 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Peyton, Taylor, Olivia, Harrison and Norah Skiles, Clemens, Ada, Sylvester, Olive and Liza Skiles-Nitchie, Kenna and Halle McCaslin, and Edith Ann and Willa Robinson; one brother-in-law, Gary and wife Renetta Sims of Kearney; one sister-in-law, Judy Sims of Alma; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Edith Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil; four great-grandchildren, Owen, Clara and Sophia Skiles, and August Skiles-Nitchie; two sisters, Ellen and husband Merlin Medinger and Mildred and husband Melvin Malone; brothers-in-law, Harold Sims and Don Sims; and sister-in-law, Norma and husband Tom Waggoner.
A memorial has been established in Edith Ann’s honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com .