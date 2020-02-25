LEXINGTON — Edith “Edee” May (Appelt) Thinnes, 89, of Lexington died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Lexington Regional Health Center.
Celebration of life services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at LexChristian Church in Lexington. There will be a private family service for the cremains.
She was born Dec. 3, 1930, at Omaha to John Q. and Myra (Krause) Adams.
On Jan. 4, 1949, she married Jim Appelt. He died in 1990.
On Sept. 4, 1993, she married Marvin Thinnes. He died in 2001.
Survivors include her son, Michael Appelt of Lexington; stepson, Gary Thinnes of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughters, Cindy Schultheiss of Johnson Lake and Carol Bauer of Cozad; stepdaughter, Sandy Kraegel of Lincoln; three granddaughters; one stepgranddaughter; one grandson; four stepgrandsons; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.