KEARNEY — Edna Ferguson, 98, of Kearney, formerly of Republican City, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22, 2020, at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma with the Rev. Scott Randall officiating. Interment will follow at the Republican City Cemetery in Republican City.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, with the family present 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Edna was born Dec. 11, 1921, on the family farm near Long Island, Kan. to Hugh Cyrus and Mary Abba (Hall) Rodenbaugh.

On May 1, 1939, she married Orval John Ferguson at the Harlan County Courthouse in Alma. He died Oct. 24, 1999.

Survivors include her son, Larry Ferguson of Gibbon; daughter, Elaine Smith of Holdrege; sister, Alta Mae Groshong of Cambridge; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren.

To send flowers to the family of Edna Ferguson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
404 North John Street
Alma, NE 68920
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Edna's Visitation begins.
Feb 21
Family Greeting
Friday, February 21, 2020
6:00PM-7:30PM
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
404 North John Street
Alma, NE 68920
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Edna's Family Greeting begins.
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:30AM
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
404 North John Street
Alma, NE 68920
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Edna's Funeral Service begins.

Tags