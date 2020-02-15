KEARNEY — Edna Ferguson, 98, of Kearney, formerly of Republican City, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22, 2020, at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma with the Rev. Scott Randall officiating. Interment will follow at the Republican City Cemetery in Republican City.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, with the family present 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Edna was born Dec. 11, 1921, on the family farm near Long Island, Kan. to Hugh Cyrus and Mary Abba (Hall) Rodenbaugh.
On May 1, 1939, she married Orval John Ferguson at the Harlan County Courthouse in Alma. He died Oct. 24, 1999.
Survivors include her son, Larry Ferguson of Gibbon; daughter, Elaine Smith of Holdrege; sister, Alta Mae Groshong of Cambridge; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren.