HOLDREGE — Edna Mae Spiegel, 79, of Holdrege, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home.
At Edna’s request, no services will take place. There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring her wish for cremation.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
Edna was born on Nov. 26, 1940, in Cedar Rapids to Alfred and Mae (Thompson) Otto.
She married Edwin “Punk” Spiegel on Feb. 9, 1959, in Columbus.
Survivors include her three sons, Jeff of Atlanta, Fred of Bertrand and Casey of Mascot; siblings, Bud Otto, Linda Reece, Vernon Otto and Bev Graning; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.