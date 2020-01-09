HOLDREGE — Edna Mae Spiegel, 79, of Holdrege, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home.

At Edna’s request, no services will take place. There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring her wish for cremation.

Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

Edna was born on Nov. 26, 1940, in Cedar Rapids to Alfred and Mae (Thompson) Otto.

She married Edwin “Punk” Spiegel on Feb. 9, 1959, in Columbus.

Survivors include her three sons, Jeff of Atlanta, Fred of Bertrand and Casey of Mascot; siblings, Bud Otto, Linda Reece, Vernon Otto and Bev Graning; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Edna Spiegel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for daily Kearney Hub obituary notices

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.