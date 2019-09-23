KEARNEY — Edward B. Anderson, 83, of Kearney died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating. Inurnment will be at Kearney Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 52 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Honors Team.
The family will be present 5-7 p.m. Thursday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity or Kearney First United Methodist Church.
