RIVERDALE — Edward ‘Ed’ K. Hammond, 60, of Riverdale died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home after a tractor accident.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with the Rev. Art Faesser officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.
