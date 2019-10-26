AZTEC, N.M. — Edward J. Hoban, 70, of Aztec, N.M., died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at Holy Family Cemetery in Heartwell, Neb., with the Rev. Paul Colling officiating.
A celebration of life gathering will follow at the Heartwell Community Center.
There will be no visitation. He chose cremation.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting the family.
——
Edward Joseph Hoban was born on July 19, 1949, to Robert and Mildred (Siren) Hoban. He grew up in Heartwell and attended school in Heartwell and Minden. He graduated from Minden High School with the class of 1967.
He retired from Williams Gas Co. He was an avid fisherman and skier and was a great storyteller.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Aaron Saxon of Salt Lake City; sisters, Patsy of North Platte and Nancy of Kearney; brother, Dave and wife Carol of Heartwell; sister-in-law, Audrey of Sonoma, Calif.; nephews, Chris, Ollie and Colton; niece, Laura; as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joy Marie Hoban; and brother, Michael Hoban.
Memorials in Edward’s honor are kindly suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Tributes of memory can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.