FUNK — Edward Lewis “Ed” Stump, 63, of Funk died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at his home.
Celebration of life services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating. A private family inurnment will be prior to the services at Fridhem Cemetery in Funk.
Ed was born Aug. 22, 1956, in Franklin, the eldest of five children to Edward “Duane” and Glenda Mae (Schriner) Stump.
On April 27, 1991, he married Shelly Lynn Reynolds at the United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Shelly Stump of Funk; one son, Quinton Stump of Bellevue; one daughter, Tessa Stump of Hays, Kan.; two brothers, Bradley Stump of Oxford, and Everett Stump of Norfolk; two sisters, Malinda Poley of Oxford; and Edith Stump of Byron, Ohio; and a host other relatives and friends.